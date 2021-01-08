TSCRA member discount on TAMU Press publications and book of the month

Members of the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association are able to take 30% off titles in ranching, western history, and western art and photography from the Texas A&M University Press. Please use code TSCRA30 when checking out. Click here to see the titles eligible for this discount.

Each month will also feature a special selection that members will get and additional 10% off, for a total of 40% off! The book of the month for January 2021 is The Perfect Fence: Untangling the Meanings of Barbed Wire

Click here to see that title: https://www.tamupress.com/book/9781623495824/the-perfect-fence/

Questions? Email us at membership@tscra.org.

