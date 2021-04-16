TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund gives out $112,750 in aid following winter storm

Money will help ranchers and landowners pay bills, make repairs

Thanks to contributions from individuals and businesses across the U.S., the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Disaster Relief Fund mailed out checks totaling $112,750 today to cattle raisers financially burdened by February’s Winter Storm Uri.

The organization began fundraising February 18, just days after the storm hit Texas and Oklahoma with record-breaking low temperatures and snowfall, along with widespread power and water outages.

The TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund is a 501(c)3 organization with a mission to provide emergency, short-term financial assistance to meet a variety of needs related to natural disasters. The fund offers supplemental relief for losses sustained due to the natural disaster that will not be satisfied, in whole or in part, by insurance or other relief payments. Relief is open to impacted ranchers and landowners in Texas and Oklahoma regardless of membership status in Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

Those affected were encouraged to apply for the funds through March 14. The short timeline allowed funds to be distributed as soon as possible, said TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund President Hughes Abell, a rancher from Austin.

“We know cattle raisers are hurting,” he said. “And they need help now.”

Abell said one of the silver linings of this storm was to see how the agricultural and rural community came together to help each other.

“We were blown away by the generosity of our members, allied industry partners and friends,” Abell said. “Because of them, we were able to make a real difference.”