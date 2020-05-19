Think before putting fish, plants, water and more into a pond

People unintentionally harm pond environments by releasing inappropriate fish, dumping aquarium organisms, transferring water from a river or using contaminated equipment. Inappropriate organisms, or the microscopic hitchhikers on them, in associated water or on equipment can create havoc in a pond, such as harming desired fish populations, introducing diseases or establishing invasive species. Mike Porter, Noble Research Institute senior wildlife and fisheries consultant, explains…

