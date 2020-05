The Beef: Today, a new direction

Cassandra Fish, with The Beef cattle markets newsletter, says wholesale boxed beef prices are finally correcting after the most historic outlier rally in history. The highs made in most cuts will likely stand unchallenged for many years. Tyson Foods chose to lower beef prices 30% on some items, giving retailers and consumers a break. So far the chuck and round that make up ground beef, are falling the fastest. –Read more at The Beef…