Cattle Raisers Virtual Convention previewed on Texas News and Views

Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network talked with Stacy Fox, TSCRA’s executive director of events and education, about next week’s Cattle Raisers Virtual Convention on their latest Texas News and Views show. 

The convention will feature more than 25 hours of live and on-demand content, covering topics such as cattle nutrition, use of drones in ranching, consumer trends, liability issues and much more. Hear from Stacy why this will be a unique year with a good mix of valuable content for anyone at any level in the industry.

Listen below or visit CattleRaisersConvention.com for more info.

