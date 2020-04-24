Texas weekly hay report, April 24, 2020

Source: USDA ESMIS | April 24, 2020

Hay trades are mostly steady in all regions with production kicking off in South and West Texas. Pricing on new crop hay in South Texas is in line with old crop due to very good demand as a result of persistent drought-like conditions in the region. However, pricing has yet to be established on new crop hay in West Texas. Hay trades in the Panhandle continue to be limited due to uncertainty in the cattle markets. Dairies in the region are liquidating cows as milk demand has fallen off in part due to school closures. Excessive amounts of moisture in the Northern and Central regions is hampering the harvest of small grain forages and corn and sorghum planting.

The Texas Department of Agriculture has a Hay Hotline set up for buyers and sellers looking for hay or grazing; the number is 1-512-787-9966.

Panhandle/High Plains

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Supreme: 240.00-260.00; Premium: 200.00-230.00; Good: 175.00-200.00.

Small bales: Delivered: Premium: 260.00-275.00, 8.00-10.00 per bale.

Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 185.00-195.00. Calf 210.00-215.00.

Wheat: Large Bales: Delivered: 125.00-150.00.

Brome: Large Bales: Delivered: 185.00.

Sorghum: Large Bales: Delivered: Good: 130.00-140.00; Fair: 100.00-120.00.

Cotton Burrs: Delivered: limited 95.00-105.00.

Small Bales: Coastal: Delivered: Good: 9.00-10.00 per bale.

Small Bales: Beardless Wheat: Premium: 10.00-11.00 per bale.

CRP: Delivered: 80.00-125.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme: 275.00-300.00, 9.00-10.00 per bale.

Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme: 250.00-265.00.

Triticale: Large Rounds: FOB: 65.00 per roll.

North, Central, and East Texas

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 255.00-270.00, instances 280.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Premium: 260.00-330.00, 8.00-10.00 per bale; Good: 200.00-260.00, 6.00-10.00 per bale.

Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium: 120.00-140.00, 60.00-70.00 per roll.

South Texas

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium: 260.00- 330.00, 8.00-10.00 per bale; Fair to Good: 165.00-260.00, 5.00-8.00 per bale.

Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium: 140.00-180.00, 80.00-95.00 per roll; Fair or Grass Mix: 100.00-130.00, 50.00-60.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.