Texas weekly cattle market summary, July 10, 2020

Compared to two weeks ago, feeder steers and heifer sold $2 to $6 higher. Trade was fairly active on good demand. Triple-digit temperatures plagued the area most of the week with no rain in sight. Supply included 88% feeder cattle (58% steers, 39% heifers, 4% bulls); 7% slaughter cattle (92% cows, 8% bulls); 5% replacement cattle (51% stock cows, 33% bred cows, 1% bred heifers, 15% cow-calf pairs, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply more than 600 pounds was 65%.

Click here to read the full report, including graphs, or see below.  

AMS_19551


 

/ Market News, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: