Texas weekly cattle market summary, July 10, 2020

Compared to two weeks ago, feeder steers and heifer sold $2 to $6 higher. Trade was fairly active on good demand. Triple-digit temperatures plagued the area most of the week with no rain in sight. Supply included 88% feeder cattle (58% steers, 39% heifers, 4% bulls); 7% slaughter cattle (92% cows, 8% bulls); 5% replacement cattle (51% stock cows, 33% bred cows, 1% bred heifers, 15% cow-calf pairs, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply more than 600 pounds was 65%.

