Texas weekly cattle auction summary, Sept. 25, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady to $3 higher. Trade was active on good demand. The new Lonestar Stockyard started this week, which helped increase the weekly auction receipts.

Supply included 82% feeder cattle (59% steers, 0% dairy steers, 38% heifers, 2% bulls); 16% slaughter cattle (96% cows, 4% bulls); 2% replacement cattle (26% stock cows, 63% bred cows, 7% bred heifers, 4% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 53%.

