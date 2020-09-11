Texas weekly cattle auction summary, Sept. 11, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady to instances $2 higher. Trade activity was light to moderate on

moderate demand. A cold front pushed through the area setting record lows and bringing some moisture. Supply included: 58% feeder

cattle (59% steers, 37% heifers, 4% bulls); 25% slaughter cattle (97% cows, 3% bulls); 17% replacement cattle (39% stock cows, 46% bred

cows, 4% bred heifers, 11% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 56%.

