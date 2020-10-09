Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary, Oct. 9, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady, with instances $3 lower. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good, with most of the demand being for yearlings going to feedlots. The entire area is still in desperate need of a rain, with the US drought monitor reporting year to date precipitation at just 48% of normal across much of the Panhandle.

Supply included: 69% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 43% Heifers, 3% Bulls, 1% Dairy Heifers); 20% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 10% Replacement Cattle (45% Stock Cows, 36% Bred Cows, 12% Bred Heifers, 7% Cow-Calf Pairs, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 61%.

Click here to download the full report, including graphs, from USDA-AMS Livestock, Poultry, & Grain Market News or see below.