Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary, Oct. 30, 2020

Not enough cattle traded this week in auctions for a market trend. Cattle movement was extremely hampered by the winter storm that brought ice and snow, but also much-needed moisture.

Supply included: 63% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 37% Heifers, 12% Bulls); 22% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 15% Replacement Cattle (82% Stock Cows, 18% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 19%.

Click here to see the full report, including graphs, or see below.