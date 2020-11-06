Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary, Nov. 6, 2020

Compared to last comparable markets two weeks ago, feeder steers and heifers traded mostly $5 to $8 higher, with instances as much as 15 higher. Trade activity was moderate to good on good demand. Last week brought some much need moisture with the ice and snowstorm, but hampered cattle movement. This week it has warmed back up to the 70’s.

Supply included 83% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 3% Cows, 3% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 16% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (51% Stock Cows, 39% Bred Cows, 10% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply more than 600 pounds was 59%.

