Texas weekly cattle auction summary, May 7, 2020

Source: USDA ESMIS | May 7, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold 4.00-8.00, with instances up to 14.00 higher. Trade was active on very good demand as momentum increased throughout the week. Offerings included loads of cattle coming off of wheat pastures. Supply included: 95% feeder cattle (57% steers, 42% heifers, 1% bulls); 4% slaughter cattle (86% cows, 14% bulls); 1% replacement cattle (41% stock cows, 16% bred cows, 41% cow-calf pairs, 3% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 80%.

