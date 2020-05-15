Texas weekly cattle auction summary, May 15, 2020

Source: USDA | May 15, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold steady to $2 higher. Trade was active on good demand. Thunderstorms kicked off the week, bringing some much-needed moisture to the area. Supply included 90% feeder cattle (55% steers, 44% heifers, 2% bulls); 9% slaughter cattle (90% cows, 10% bulls); 1% replacement cattle (68% stock cows, 16% bred cows, 3% bred heifers, 13% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 77%.

