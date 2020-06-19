Texas weekly cattle auction summary, June 19, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady. Trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Drought conditions continue to plague the area with red flag warnings. Supply included 89% feeder cattle (53% steers, 0% dairy steers, 39% heifers, 6% bulls, 2% dairy heifers); 9% slaughter cattle (87% cows, 13% bulls); 2% replacement cattle (69% stock cows, 7% bred cows, 24% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply more than 600 pounds was 76%.

