Texas weekly cattle auction summary, June 12, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold unevenly steady. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Red flag

warnings across the Texas Panhandle after a hot and windy week has dried everything out. Offerings included several loads of reputation steers

coming off of local pastures. Supply included: 88% feeder cattle (62% steers, 1% dairy steers, 34% heifers, 3% bulls, 0% dairy heifers); 11%

slaughter cattle (92% cows, 8% bulls); 2% replacement cattle (54% stock cows, 9% bred cows, 35% cow-calf pairs, 2% bulls). Feeder cattle

supply more than 600 pounds was 70%.

