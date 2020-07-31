Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary, July 31, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers traded mostly steady to $2 lower on comparable sales. Steer and heifer calves were steady to $5 higher. Trade activity and demand were moderate. Much-welcomed rain showers throughout the week brought moisture and cooled down temperatures.

Supply included 85% feeder cattle (54% steers, 42% heifers, 4% bulls); 13% slaughter cattle (95% cows, 5% bulls); 1% replacement cattle (55% stock cows, 29% bred cows, 16% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply more than 600 pounds was 63%.

