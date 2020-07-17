Texas weekly cattle auction summary, July 17, 2020

Source: USDA Economics, Statistics and Market Information System | July 17, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold $2 to $6 higher. Trade activity was moderate on good demand. Cattle futures have been steadily climbing this week, encouraging the markets. The area remains mostly dry with the northern Panhandle receiving all the rain, and hot temperatures continued. Supply included: 83% feeder cattle (49% steers, 50% heifers, 1% bulls); 12% slaughter cattle (94% cows, 7% bulls); 5% replacement cattle (31% stock cows, 46% bred cows, 23% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply more than 600 pounds was 72%.

