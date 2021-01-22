Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary, Jan. 22, 2021



Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold steady to $4 higher. Trade was active on good demand. Supply consisted of mostly yearling steers and heifers weighing 700-850 lbs. Lonestar Stockyard had a special bred cow sale with a nice set of heavy bred red angus cows off of a herd liquidation, and several loads of black cows that were second to third stage bred on offer.

Supply included 56% Feeder Cattle (46% Steers, 53% Heifers, 1% Bulls); 35% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 9% Replacement Cattle (7% Stock Cows, 92% Bred Cows, 0% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 74%.

