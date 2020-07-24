Texas weekly cattle auction summary for July 23, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold $1 to $4 higher. Trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. Pop-up thunderstorms across the Panhandle brought much-needed moisture to those fortunate enough to get it and cooled off temperatures. Supply included: 87% feeder cattle (55% steers, 0% dairy steers, 41% heifers, 4% bulls); 12% slaughter cattle (92% cows, 8% bulls); 1% replacement cattle (87% stock cows, 4% bred cows, 9% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 62%.

