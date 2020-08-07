Texas weekly cattle auction summary for Aug. 7, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold $2 to $6 higher. Lightweight calves sold $8 to $10 higher. Trade activity and

demand were good. Cooler temperatures and spotty evening showers have moved across much of the area over the past week, but much of

the Southern Panhandle is still reporting short to very short soil moisture.

Supply included 86% feeder cattle (61% steers, 34% heifers, 5%

bulls); 12% slaughter cattle (96% cows, 4% bulls); 2% replacement cattle (25% stock cows, 25% bred cows, 51% cow-calf pairs). Feeder

cattle supply more than 600 pounds was 64%.

Click here to download the full report or see below.