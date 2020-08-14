Texas weekly cattle auction summary for Aug. 14, 2020

The Livestock Weighted Average Report for Aug. 7, 2020, through Aug. 13, 2020, reports feeder steers and heifers selling steady to $3 higher. Trade activity was moderate on good demand. Triple digit heat returned to the area drying out the already drought plagued pastures. Fat cattle traded at $104 to $105 in the Southern Plains that boosted buyer’s optimism.

Supply included 85% feeder cattle (51% steers, 45% heifers, 3% bulls); 13% slaughter cattle (1% dairy steers, 92% cows, 7% bulls); 3% replacement cattle (47% stock cows, 43% bred cows, 2% bred heifers, 9% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 55%.

Click or tap here to download the full report or see below.