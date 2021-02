TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers traded mostly steady. Trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 42% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (77% Stock Cows, 11% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 10% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 51%.

