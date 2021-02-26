Texas weekly cattle auction summary, Feb. 26, 2021

Compared to the last test two weeks ago: Feeder cattle sold steady to $3 higher. Steer and heifer calves were six to eight higher. Early week auctions limited in numbers or remained closed as much of the area was still feeling the effects of last week’s winter storm. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle; very good for calves. Temperatures have returned to a more normal for the time of year.

Supply included: 78% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 43% Heifers, 1% Bulls); 19% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (65% Stock Cows, 7% Bred Cows, 27% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 70%.

Click here to read the full report from USDA ESMIS or see below.