Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary, Dec. 11, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 5.00 higher, with most increase seen on conditioned stocker calves. Trade was active on moderate to good demand as the year winds down to an end.

Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 44% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 12% Slaughter Cattle (97% Cows, 3% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (48% Stock Cows, 50% Bred Cows, 2% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 46%.

Click here to read the full report or see below.

