Texas weekly cattle auction summary, Aug. 28, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold $2 to $7 lower. Trade was active on moderate demand as most feedyards are reporting full capacity. A lot of light weight calves coming off drought-stricken pastures still in the offerings. Supply included 84% feeder cattle (58% steers, 40% heifers, 2% bulls); 10% slaughter cattle (93% cows, 7% bulls); 6% replacement cattle (21% stock cows, 59% bred cows, 15% bred heifers, 5% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 67%.

Click here to download the report or see below.