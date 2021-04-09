Texas weekly cattle auction summary, April 9, 2021

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold $1 to $4 higher. Trade was active on good demand. Most of the cattle were coming off of wheat pastures. The area remains dry, and in much need of rain. Supply included 89% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 42% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (29% Stock Cows, 15% Bred Cows, 56% Cow-Calf Pairs, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 74%.

