Texas weekly cattle auction, June 26, 2020

Source: USDA ESMIS | June 26, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold steady to instances $5 higher by the end of the week. Trade activity was moderate on good demand, especially on yearlings. The panhandle had welcomed thunderstorms early in the week that benefited drought-stricken pastures. Supply included 79% feeder cattle (42% steers, 1% dairy steers, 52% heifers, 3% bulls, 2% dairy heifers); 15% slaughter cattle (97% cows, 3% bulls); 6% replacement cattle (25% stock cows, 42% bred cows, 1% bred heifers, 32% cow-calf pairs, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply more than 600 pounds was 64%.

