Texas weather conditions warrant greater emergency, disaster preparation

Source: AgriLife Today | Aug. 21, 2020

With the increased possibility of both hurricane and wildfire activity in the state this summer, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is reminding Texans the agency has a wide array of disaster and emergency preparedness and recovery information available.

“It’s vitally important Texans know about disaster preparations and what steps they can take to protect themselves, their families and their property,” said Monty Dozier, Ph.D. head of the agency’s Disaster Assessment and Recovery unit.

Dozier said people in coastal areas of the state should be particularly aware of the possibility of high winds and flooding, while those in drought-stricken areas should be alert to the possibility of a wildfire.

He said the Texas Extension Disaster Education Network, or Texas EDEN website, and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Bookstore have a wide array of disaster and emergency preparedness information — most free or at a minimal cost.

“These sites contain useful information provided by the agency and other Texas A&M University System experts, as well as experts from state and federal agencies and throughout the national land-grant university Extension system,” Dozier said.

In most cases, the information is also available in e-book format for mobile devices.

/ Disasters, Natural Resources, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Weather

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: