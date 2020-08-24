Texas weather conditions warrant greater emergency, disaster preparation

Source: AgriLife Today | Aug. 21, 2020

With the increased possibility of both hurricane and wildfire activity in the state this summer, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is reminding Texans the agency has a wide array of disaster and emergency preparedness and recovery information available.

“It’s vitally important Texans know about disaster preparations and what steps they can take to protect themselves, their families and their property,” said Monty Dozier, Ph.D. head of the agency’s Disaster Assessment and Recovery unit.

Dozier said people in coastal areas of the state should be particularly aware of the possibility of high winds and flooding, while those in drought-stricken areas should be alert to the possibility of a wildfire.

He said the Texas Extension Disaster Education Network, or Texas EDEN website, and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Bookstore have a wide array of disaster and emergency preparedness information — most free or at a minimal cost.

“These sites contain useful information provided by the agency and other Texas A&M University System experts, as well as experts from state and federal agencies and throughout the national land-grant university Extension system,” Dozier said.

In most cases, the information is also available in e-book format for mobile devices.