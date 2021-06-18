Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for June 18, 2021

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 6.00 higher. Trade was fairly active on good demand. The area has returned to hot and dry, as temperatures hover around the triple-digit mark.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 3.00-6.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold 5.00-8.00 higher. Demand very good for feeder cattle as slaughter cattle prices moved higher and grain prices sold off cheaper. Steer and heifer calves under 500 lbs sold 3.00-7.00 lower; over 500 lbs steady to 2.00 higher. Demand moderate for calves but most auctions had light numbers. Weather has quickly turned hot and humid and this definitely having an effect on the calf market. This hot weather has also turned farmers attention back to farming. Wheat harvest in full swing and hay has been cut in many areas. Buying calves is the last thing on the minds of many at the current moment. Slaughter cows losing all of what they gained last week and sold 5.00-9.00 lower. Slaughter bulls sold 3.00 lower. Packer demand moderate.