Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for July 2, 2021

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded steady to 2.00 higher. Some sales chose to close for the week going into the holiday weekend. The area received a good amount of rainfall to end the week.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 lower, except 900 lbs to 5.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold steady to 1.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Corn futures rose sharply following a lower grain stocks report this week. Steer calves sold steady to 4.00 higher. Heifer calves mostly steady to 2.00 higher. Demand good for calves but numbers limited. Heavy rains continued to fall this week in all of Oklahoma causing flooding in many areas of the state. Rain is expected to slack off for a couple of days. Slaughter cows 2.00-4.00 lower, except Boner Cows 1.00-2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00-2.00 lower.