Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for July 16

Texas

Compared to last week: No trend available since many sales were shut down last week for the 4th of July. Trade was fairly active on good demand. Pastures remain in good shape with more chances of rain going into the weekend.

AMS_1955-9

Oklahoma

Compared to last week’s light test: Feeder steers and heifers 2.00-6.00 higher, instance to 8.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Steer calves sold 4.00-10.00 higher. Heifer calves 5.00-10.00 higher. Demand very good for calves. Slaughter cows sold 1.00-4.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 2.00 higher. Demand very good for cows and bulls.

AMS_1831-11

