Texas Monthly publishes article on beef industry

Many of you have seen Texas Monthly’s recent cover article, The War Against Beef. TSCRA’s communications and policy teams first learned of the story on Aug. 13, and since the article was released publicly on Aug. 19, we have been actively monitoring the response and engaging as necessary to correct misperceptions that arise.

If you want to take an active role in the response, we encourage you to visit Texas Monthly’s website and social media channels, where you can provide comments in support of beef.

TSCRA staff carefully and continually monitor a vast array of news sources across the nation for issues that impact cattle producers and regularly work with reporters and media outlets to ensure beef and the ranchers who produce it are fairly and accurately portrayed in the news.