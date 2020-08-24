Texas Monthly publishes article on beef industry

Many of you have seen Texas Monthly’s recent cover article, The War Against Beef. TSCRA’s communications and policy teams first learned of the story on Aug. 13, and since the article was released publicly on Aug. 19, we have been actively monitoring the response and engaging as necessary to correct misperceptions that arise.

If you want to take an active role in the response, we encourage you to visit Texas Monthly’s website and social media channels, where you can provide comments in support of beef.

TSCRA staff carefully and continually monitor a vast array of news sources across the nation for issues that impact cattle producers and regularly work with reporters and media outlets to ensure beef and the ranchers who produce it are fairly and accurately portrayed in the news.

/ Issues & Policy, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: