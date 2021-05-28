Texas direct hay report for May 28, 2021

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are mostly steady to firm. Rain and severe weather has been the story for all of the regions over the last two weeks. The heaviest amounts fell in the South and East, with reports of 10-12 inches in some areas causing some flooding concerns. The North, Central, West, and Panhandle regions also received rain ranging mostly from 2 to 6 inches. As a result, the US Drought Monitor is now showing that 75 percent of the state is no longer in a drought. This is compared to 47 percent 3 months ago. First indications have shown that new crop prices will be in line with old crop pricing until a larger supply can be established. Pastures and rangelands have benefitted from the recent moisture, but some supplemental feeding is still taking place.

