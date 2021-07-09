Texas direct hay report for July 9

Compared to the last report: New crop prices are steady. Trading activity and demand have slowed down due to pasture improvements from recent rainfalls. According to the US Drought Monitor, substantial rain fell across much of the South again this week, leading to large areas of one-category improvements to remaining drought areas in Texas and Oklahoma, where rainfall deficits, soil moisture, and streamflow
improved. A two-category improvement was made in far West Texas near El Paso, where more rainfall has been recorded in the last nine days than in the prior 15 months. Producers are ready to start cutting again, but have been slowed down from the moisture.

