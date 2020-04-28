Texas crop progress and summary, April 27, 2020

Source: USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Southern Plains Regional Field Office

Weekly summary for April 20-26, 2020 | Released April 27, 2020

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of three inches of precipitation. Isolated areas of North East Texas received up to eight inches. There were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Small grains continued to mature in many areas of the state. Cattle grazing continued in fields that were not going to harvest in areas that had not reached maturity. Producers in the High and Low Plains and the Cross Timbers continued to assess possible damage to winter wheat fields caused by freezing temperatures.

Row Crops: Corn and sorghum planting was underway in the High and Low Plains. Corn and cotton planting continued in areas of the Blacklands while pima and upland cotton planting continued in the Trans-Pecos. Cotton planting neared completion in South Central Texas, the Upper Coast, and the Coastal Bend. Irrigated corn, cotton, and sorghum in South Texas made significant progress. Rice planting neared completion in the Upper Coast.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Pecan trees were sprayed with zinc in the Southern High Plains and Trans-Pecos area. Onion harvest neared completion while sesame emerged in the Lower Valley. Vegetable and strawberry harvest continued in South Texas.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock were rated in fair to good condition. Supplemental feeding continued across most of the state but slowed in many areas. Pasture and range condition was rated mostly fair to good. Sheep producers in the Northern Low Plains began selling lambs. Feral swine controls were underway in areas of North East Texas but damage to cropland and pastures continued.

