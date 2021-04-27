Texas crop progress and condition summary for April 26, 2021

Source: USDA NASS

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 2.0 inches of precipitation. Some areas in South Central Texas, East Texas, and the Upper Coast received up to 6.0 inches. Precipitation was needed

throughout the state as drought conditions persisted in many areas. There were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Small grains needed more moisture in many areas of the state. Wheat producers in the

Northern High Plains were waiting to see the damage done by below freezing mornings throughout the week. Small grains in areas of the Southern High Plains, the Upper Coast, and Edwards Plateau were being baled for hay. Freeze damage on wheat prompted farmers to start baling operations in the Southern Low Plains. Small grains were progressing well in the Blacklands. First cuttings of hay were underway in South East Texas. Wheat was nearing maturity in South Central Texas, with harvest set to begin soon.

Row Crops: In the Northern Low Plains, preparations were underway for corn planting. Farmers continued

pre-irrigation on cotton fields in the Southern High Plains. Grain sorghum was reportedly impacted by the

freeze in the Southern Low Plains. Planting of grain sorghum, soybeans, and cotton was delayed in the

Blacklands due to weather conditions. Cotton was being planted in the Trans-Pecos. Corn under pivots

progressed well in the Edwards Plateau. Corn in South Central Texas continued to show signs of drought

stress. Producers sprayed weeds and replanted some cotton fields in the Upper Coast. Cotton planting in

South Texas continued. Corn and grain sorghum producers were applying side dress fertilizer and cotton

producers began fertilizing fields in the Lower Valley.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Pecan producers in the Southern High Plains and the Trans-Pecos

had begun irrigation on some orchards. Insect problems were increasing in the Cross Timbers in vegetable

gardens and on fruit trees. Meanwhile, in the Cross Timbers, pecans were progressing well. Watermelon

progressed well and vegetable planting was underway in Northeast Texas. Irrigated vegetable fields in South Texas were growing well. Onion harvest continued in the Lower Valley.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Supplemental feeding continued across the state. Rainwater runoff was needed in the Northern Low Plains, the Edwards Plateau, and the Cross Timbers to fill tanks for livestock. Feral hog and horn fly sightings were reported in East Texas. Pastures, especially irrigated, were progressing well in the Lower Valley. Pasture and range condition was rated mostly poor to very poor, though pasture conditions varied greatly across the state.

