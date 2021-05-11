Texas crop progress and condition for May 11, 2021

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 1.5 inches of precipitation. Some areas in the

Blacklands and East Texas received up to two inches. There were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Small grains in areas of the Northern High and Low Plains, the Cross Timbers, and the

Blacklands were being baled for hay. Hay production in Northeast Texas had begun. Winter wheat conditions in the Edwards Plateau were improving. Meanwhile, winter wheat producers in South Central Texas were gearing up for harvest.

Row Crops: Cotton planting had begun and corn planting continued in the Northern High Plains. Pre-irrigation on cotton fields in the Southern High Plains continued. Pre-plant activities for cotton continued in the Northern Low Plains. Sorghum planting in the Southern Low Plains continued. Corn, cotton, and grain sorghum were progressing well after the recent rainfall and sunshine in the Blacklands. Cotton planting in areas of the Trans-Pecos was nearing completion. Meanwhile, some cotton fields were being replanted in South Central Texas following severe weather. Cotton planting was almost complete in South Texas, while peanut planting had commenced. Row crops in the Lower Valley progressed well.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Pecans were being irrigated in the Southern High Plains and the

Trans-Pecos. Pecans in the Cross Timbers were progressing. Vegetable planting continued, as vegetables

and melons were growing well in Northeast Texas. Pecans in the Edwards Plateau and South-Central Texas

were being irrigated and fertilized. Onions and other vegetables were being harvested in the Lower Valley.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Supplemental feeding continued across the state. Cattle producers in the

Southern High Plains began turning their bulls out for spring breeding. Rainwater runoff was needed in the Northern Low Plains to fill tanks for livestock water. Insects continued to be a problem for livestock in the Cross Timbers and Southeast Texas. Feral hog activity in Northeast Texas continued. Spring calving and shearing of sheep and goats continued in the Edwards Plateau. Pasture and range condition was rated mostly fair to poor, though pastures showed some improvement due to recent rainfall events across most of the state.

Click here to download the full report or see below.