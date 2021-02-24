Texas crop progress and condition, Feb. 15-21, 2021

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 1.5 inches of precipitation. Areas of East Texas

received up to two inches. Freezing temperatures with snowfall and ice were reported across the state. There

were 4.3 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Small grains were reported in various stages and conditions across the state. Winter wheat and

oats needed the moisture that came this past week all over the state. Meanwhile, producers started to assess

the damage to small grains from the weather.

Row Crops: Ground preparation for cotton continued in some parts of the Trans-Pecos area. Corn planting

continued towards the end of the week in the Coastal Bend and the Upper Coast but some crop damage was

reported from the extreme temperatures. Corn that was planted in South Texas and the Lower Valley was als

affected by the weather.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Most pecan trees were reported as having little to no limb breakage

from last week’s weather in the Southern High Plains. Pecan orchards were irrigated in the Trans-Pecos.

Meanwhile, fruit and vegetables in North East Texas, the Lower Valley, and the Trans-Pecos were damaged

from the weather. Early fruit trees froze in South Central Texas.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Supplemental feeding increased across the state as producers worked to

keep livestock safe during extremely cold temperatures. As a result, supplemental feed and hay was in high

demand throughout the state. Some livestock loss was reported throughout the state due to weather. Pasture

and range condition was rated mostly poor, though pasture conditions varied greatly across the state.

Click here to read the full report from USDA NASS or see below.