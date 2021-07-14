Texas crop and weather report for July 14

AgriLife Extension district reporters compiled the following summaries:

A map of the 12 Texas A&M AgriLife Extension districts.

CENTRAL

No report.

ROLLING PLAINS

More rain limited field activity. The wheat harvest was coming to an end with producers abandoning unharvested acres due to poor quality and weeds and worsening conditions due to wet weather. Cotton planting was also limited. Planted cotton had emerged and was establishing well except in saturated fields with standing water. Cornfields looked good for the most part and were at a variety of stages, from flowering to denting, based on planting dates. Sorghum conditions were similar with fields just now booting, some headed out and others coloring. Pastures looked excellent with plenty of forage. Hay quality continued to be poor, with most cuttings getting rained on. Some hay producers missed harvesting opportunities due to forecasted rains that never materialized. Sudan grass was growing well and getting close to harvest. Some areas needed rain. Not many hay producers were fertilizing due to high input costs. Most cattle were in good body condition, and calves were making good gains.

COASTAL BEND

Flash flooding occurred with up to 12 inches of rainfall reported. Many creeks and rivers were out of their banks. Rain stopped all fieldwork. Fields were still holding water, but most of the high water receded. Sorghum harvest was severely delayed due to saturated fields but resumed over the weekend. There were reports of sprouting in grain sorghum and corn. Cotton was doing OK, but too much water was causing plants to abort some squares, and blooms and roots were likely under stress. Poor rice pollination was a concern during weeks of heavy rainfall. Rangeland and pasture conditions were unseasonably good due to adequate moisture and mild temperatures. Armyworm infestations were very heavy on hay fields and improved pastures. Cattle were heading to high ground due to wet conditions. Cattle prices remained higher, and inventories were steady.

EAST

Subsoil and topsoil conditions were adequate. As much as 7 inches of rain fell across the district. Some counties, like Jasper and Gregg, received little to no rain. Harrison and Sabine counties reported some producers have yet to get a single cutting of hay due to wet conditions. Pasture and rangeland conditions were good to excellent. Armyworm and grasshopper reports increased. Horn fly numbers remained high. Wild pigs caused more damage due to soil moisture, taller grass, and cloudy, cooler conditions that were ideal for rooting.

SOUTH PLAINS

Farmers were busy spraying for weeds after weeks of rain. Areas continued to receive rain showers on a regular basis, and many farmers were reporting the worst cropping conditions in years. Recent moisture was great for corn, and most farmers were irrigating very little. Farmers needed warmer weather in the coming weeks to provide cotton heat units needed to start setting bolls. Cotton fleahopper numbers remained very low. A few individual growers reported cotton aphids. No sugarcane aphids were present in sorghum fields. All crops that made it to this point were in fair to excellent condition. Cattle were in good condition. Pastures and rangelands were in excellent condition, though grasshoppers were a concern.

PANHANDLE

Northern and central areas reported short to adequate soil moisture levels, while southern areas reported adequate to surplus moisture. Warmer, drier conditions were favorable for row crops with temperatures in the low 90s. Pasture and rangeland reported fair to excellent. Oats and winter wheat were being harvested. Corn conditions were good to excellent. Sorghum and cotton were in fair to excellent condition. Most irrigated cotton was in excellent condition. Soybeans and peanuts were in good condition. Producers continued to fight weeds due to short herbicide supplies. Livestock were in good condition, but some supplemental feeding continued on a very small scale.

NORTH

Soil moisture was adequate in some counties and short in others. Rainfall was sporadic. Temperatures were mostly in the upper 80s to low 90s. Pastures and hay meadows were looking great. Some producers were cutting hay. Winter wheat harvest continued. Corn was doing well for the most part, and grain sorghum was looking better. Livestock were in good condition. Armyworm outbreaks were reported in some counties.

FAR WEST

Daytime highs were in the lower 90s, with lows in the upper 70s. Monsoon rains continued across the district, with scattered rains to heavy rainfall with totals of 0.5-3 inches reported. Pasture and rangeland conditions were improving daily, but producers continued to feed livestock and wildlife. Cotton began to grow and make very good progress with sun and drier soils. There were still fields and low areas showing signs of water stress. Growers continued to fight weeds. Cotton fleahoppers were increasing, and growers were applying pesticides. Corn and grain sorghum were doing very well. Cantaloupe and watermelon harvests were underway. Overall harvests were about 10-14 days behind average.

WEST CENTRAL

No report.

SOUTHEAST

Rice was starting to head, while some organic fields were not planted yet. Fields were saturated from rains over the last two weeks, so spraying for rice and fertilizer applications were delayed. Continued rain kept pastures saturated. Most livestock were in good health, but hay harvest was behind schedule due to rain. Rangeland and pasture ratings were very poor to excellent, with good ratings being the most common. Soil moisture levels were very short to surplus with surplus levels being the most common.

SOUTHWEST

Scattered showers were reported across the district. Blanco County reported up to 5.5 inches. Rangeland and pasture conditions were improving with recent rains. Producers were still able to cut and bale hay despite the moisture. Caldwell County reports sorghum was mature, and producers were waiting for the crop to dry down before harvesting starts. Corn crops continued to mature. Travis County reported cotton fields were progressing nicely. Livestock and wildlife were in fair to good condition. Cattle, sheep and goat markets remained steady.

SOUTH

More rain was reported throughout the district, along with mild temperatures. Frio County reported 3-8 inches of rainfall, while La Salle reported 1-5 inches. Live Oak County reported 3-12 inches of rainfall, and Willacy County reported 8-12 inches. Corn was being harvested or getting close to harvest. Sorghum and sunflower fields were progressing, but producers in Zapata County reported waterlogged sorghum fields. Grain producers were starting to worry about rain impacting harvest access and crop conditions. Some sorghum was harvested, but there were reports of sprouting. Peanut crops reached pegging stage. Cotton was progressing rapidly, and producers were working to slow it down. Some cotton fields were setting bolls. Vegetable crops continued to produce. Strawberry acres were being prepared. Weeds were becoming a problem in fields due to all the rainfall. Livestock ponds were filled to levels not seen in years. Cattle looked good, and prices were improving. Whitetail deer were fawning. Hay producers needed drier conditions to access fields and time to cut and bale. Grazing was abundant as pasture and rangeland conditions continued to improve. Watermelon and cantaloupe vines continued to produce. Rains halted irrigation in sugarcane and citrus. Citrus trees continued to be bulldozed after the winter freeze.