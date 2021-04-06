Texas crop and weather report for April 5, 2021

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 1.5 inches of precipitation. Some areas in the Coastal Bend, South Texas, and the Lower Valley received up to two inches. Precipitation was needed throughout the state as drought conditions continued in many areas. There were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Small grains were reported in various stages and conditions across the state. Greenbug issues were reported again in the Northern Low Plains. Meanwhile, strip rust was a concern in some winter wheat crops in the Blacklands and fungicide spraying had begun. In South Texas small grain crops were under irrigation in some areas.

Row Crops: In the High Plains and the Southern Low Plains, farmers continued pre-planting activities for row crops. Corn and sorghum planting in the Cross Timbers and the Blacklands was close to complete. Pre-irrigation on row crop fields continued in the Trans-Pecos. Farmers in Edwards Plateau were gearing up for cotton planting. Meanwhile, cotton planting was moving along quickly in South Central Texas. Cotton, rice, and soybean planting continued in the Upper Coast, while corn and sorghum fields were looking good. In South Texas, early cotton planting had begun as corn and sorghum fields began irrigation. Producers in the Lower Valley worked to finish planting cotton.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Pecan orchards in the Cross Timbers had begun to bud in some

areas. Meanwhile, pecan orchards in the Trans-Pecos and vegetable fields in South Texas continued irrigation. Onion and sugarcane harvest continued in the Lower Valley.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Supplemental feeding continued across the state. Runoff rainwater was still

needed in the Northern Low Plains, Edwards Plateau, and the Blacklands to fill tanks for livestock. Coastal

Bermuda had begun emerging at a slow pace in the Cross Timbers. The fly population continued to increase in the Blacklands and North East Texas. Spring calves in North East Texas were doing well. In Edwards Plateau, spring lambing and kidding continued while spring sheep shearing had begun. Pasture and range condition was rated mostly fair to poor, though pasture conditions varied greatly across the state.

