Texas and Oklahoma crop progress and condition, April 7, 2020

Weekly Summary for March 30-April 5, 2020

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of two inches of precipitation. Some areas in South Texas, South Central Texas, the Edwards Plateau and North East Texas received up to five inches. There were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Small grains continued to improve in many areas across the state. Winter wheat and oats were heading in most areas of the state where cattle had been removed Wheat rust was observed in areas of the Northern and Southern Low Plains as well as the Blacklands. Dry conditions affected wheat and oats in some areas of South and South Central Texas.

Row Crops: Cotton and sorghum producers planned for upcoming planting in areas of the Northern Low Plains and the Northern and Southern High Plains. Sorghum was planted in the Cross Timbers but corn, cotton, and sorghum plantings were delayed in the Blacklands due to excess moisture. Cotton planting was underway in areas of South East Texas while some corn was being cultivated. Meanwhile, pre-irrigation for cotton was underway in the Trans-Pecos area. Producers in the Edwards Plateau prepared cotton fields while some corn and sorghum began to emerge. Dry conditions slowed cotton plantings in some areas of the Upper Coast. Corn, cotton, and sorghum continued to progress in areas of South Texas and the Lower Valley. Rice was being planted in areas of the Upper Coast but more moisture was needed.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Pecan trees budded in areas of the Southern High Plains and the Edwards Plateau. Watermelon producers had begun planting in areas of the Cross Timbers. The potato crop in South Texas had reached the flowering stage while cabbage harvest was underway.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock were rated in fair to good condition. Supplemental feeding continued across most of the state but slowed in areas of the Blacklands, the Cross Timbers, and the Edwards Plateau. Pasture and range condition was rated mostly fair to good. Feral swine property damage was reported in areas of North East Texas.

The weekend brought cooler temperatures across most of Oklahoma with six of the climate districts reporting temperatures below freezing. Rainfall totals averaged 0.87 of an inch across the state last week, with the Southeast district recording the highest totals at 2.35 inches. According to the March 31 US Drought Monitor Report, drought conditions were rated 4% abnormally dry to severe drought, down two points from the previous week. Additionally, 3% of the state was in the moderate drought to severe drought category, unchanged from the previous week. Statewide, temperatures averaged in the low 50s. Topsoil and subsoil moisture conditions were rated mostly surplus to adequate. There were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Winter wheat jointing reached 62%, up 10 points from the previous year but unchanged from normal. Canola blooming reached 15%, down four points from the previous year and down 13 points from normal. Rye jointing reached 64%, up 13 points from the previous year but unchanged from normal. Oats jointing reached 22%, down two points from the previous year but unchanged from normal.

Pasture and Livestock: Pasture and range condition was rated at 86% good to fair. Livestock condition was rated at 89% good to fair.

