Texas A&M Researchers look for COVID in pets to keep humans safe

Earlier this month, members of the Texas A&M COVID-19 and Pets research team identified the first cases of the more-contagious UK variant of COVID-19 in animals: A dog and a cat from the same household in Brazos County. Throughout the pandemic, the team has been testing dogs and cats in Brazos County for COVID-19 in order to better understand the relationship between the coronavirus, animals, and humans. Knowing more about how viruses like the coronavirus affect animals can help humans from contracting them. Read more at Texas Standard

