TAMU Press book of the month – Photographing Texas: The Swartz Brothers, 1880-1918

February’s book of the month from TAMU Press

February ‘s book is Photographing Texas: The Swartz Brothers, 1880–1918

The Man Who Shot Butch and Sundance . . . in his photography studio.

Brothers John, David, and Charles Swartz, captured not only the famous “Wild Bunch” image, but also a visual record of the people, places, and events that chronicles Fort Worth’s transformation from a frontier outpost to a bustling metropolis in the nineteenth century.

