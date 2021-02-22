TAMU Press book of the month – Photographing Texas: The Swartz Brothers, 1880-1918
February ‘s book is Photographing Texas: The Swartz Brothers, 1880–1918
The Man Who Shot Butch and Sundance . . . in his photography studio.
Brothers John, David, and Charles Swartz, captured not only the famous “Wild Bunch” image, but also a visual record of the people, places, and events that chronicles Fort Worth’s transformation from a frontier outpost to a bustling metropolis in the nineteenth century.
