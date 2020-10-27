Texas A&M Forest Service launches Tree MD app

Source: AgriLife Today | Oct. 27, 2020

Texas A&M Forest Service has launched an app to help users quickly identify the “root cause” of tree problems, whether they be from insects, diseases or other factors.

TreeMD app launched by Texas A&M Forest Service to help residents diagnose tree problems from home. (Photo courtesy of Texas A&M Forest Service)

The TreeMD app is part of the Texas Forest Information Portal, and its main feature is a diagnostic tool that allows users to quickly find results from TreeMD’s vast database. Users are prompted to enter the tree species, prominent symptoms exhibited or even the specific part of the tree that is being affected to help diagnose the problem.

In the event there are still questions on the actual cause, users can upload pictures and connect for input from a professional.

“TreeMD was created when we saw a need to provide a rapid identification process of tree issues for landowners, homeowners and natural resource service providers,” said Sam Rhodes, Texas A&M Forest Service staff forester.

Users can filter lists of suspected causes by potential health problems. Once a pest or environmental factor has been selected, additional information, images and possible treatment options are provided by the user-friendly application.

“I love it,” said Sean Jacobson, City of Denton planner. “I was able to easily find an answer within roughly one minute.”

While TreeMD is a useful tool in investigating potential tree problems, it is not intended to be a substitute for the recommendations and management planning of a professional service provider.

“One of the most frequent calls we get in the office is from landowners asking what is wrong with a tree,” Rhodes said. “This app was created to give users an initial start in diagnosing the cause of their sick tree.”

For users who need assistance in identifying their trees, there is an app for that too. Texas A&M Forest Service’s My Tree ID app helps identify tree species based on leaves, flowers, seed, bark or location using a key, descriptions and full-color images.

“We have a gallery of helpful tools available to Texans that are interested in natural resources and the great outdoors,” Rhodes said. “The Texas Forest Information Portal includes numerous applications designed to assist in everything from land mapping and forest markets to finding big trees and beautiful scenic views across the state.”