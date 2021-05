Texas Ag Law Blog: FALA when a horse injures bridesmaid

Lobue v. Hanson, a case involving a wedding venue, a bridesmaid, a horse, and the Farm Animal Liability Act (FALA) recently caught the attention of Tiffany Lashmet, Extension specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Read more about the case, the court’s analysis and why it’s important to have the correct warning signage posted on your property. Read more at the Texas Agriculture law Blog…