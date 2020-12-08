Take part in survey on grazing management practices and resources

The U.S. beef industry protects natural resources and biodiversity while simultaneously feeding the world. But as you know, the world does not realize all the great work producers are doing for our nation’s landscape, with activists and others working to create a negative impression of the beef industry. To assist in correcting that impression, we need your help. You are invited to complete a short, anonymous survey designed to gain new information on the current adoption and use of grazing management plans in the United States beef industry. The survey should take approximately 20 minutes to complete and includes questions related to your cattle operation and grazing management practices. The study is being conducted by Kansas State University faculty and graduate student researchers. All responses will be kept confidential, and results will be released only in aggregate form, with no identifying information included. The survey will close on Dec. 31, 2020. Take the survey…