Tackle beef industry challenges with knowledge

Legendary football coach Lou Holtz says, “In this world you’re either growing or you’re dying, so get in motion and grow!”

You may wonder how a coach’s advice can relate to you as a cattle producer, but it’s quite simple. Are you investing in yourself to build your knowledge base to be your absolute best?

You have an opportunity to improve your skillset at the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo July 23-25 in Fort Worth. With more than 30 hours of educational sessions, here’s a summary of how you can up your game.

Know the rules and regulations.

With a change in administration, shifting policies can affect your operation. Quarterback your team by blocking opposition before it strikes.

Agricultural Expectations with the Biden Administration will update you on the biggest issues facing the beef industry, plus what’s being done to address those topics.

The CattleFax Market Outlook will look at the beef business by exploring domestic cattle supplies and how the domestic and global economies may impact the beef industry.

The Voice from the Border will inform ranchers of how the border crisis is impacting landowners and law enforcement in this area.

Ask an Ag Lawyer will feature four agricultural law attorneys who will explain fence and water laws, plus eminent domain and pipeline and transmission line easements. You’ll also be able to ask questions to the panel of attorneys.

Establish a winning game plan to level the playing field.

Games are won by careful study and creation of a plan to overcome anything the competition throws at you. You’ll learn to move the pigskin down the field by learning about these subjects:

Tackling Difficult Ranch Decisions will help you identify, dissect and work through difficult decisions that you face.

Securing the Beef Supply: Protecting Your Herd Against a Foreign Animal Disease will discuss how to prepare before a potential disease outbreak.

Industry-Driven Initiative for Animal Disease Traceability will help you create a record-keeping program that will work for your operation.

Securing Your Farm or Facility will help you protect the safety of your animals and people on your property from animal activists. Learn their tactics and how to manage threats through real-life examples.

Practice makes perfect.

Nothing better prepares you for a trip to the end zone like practice, and this year’s convention will feature live demonstrations to help score extra points. Topics include:

Herd sire selection

Branding 101 and brand registration

Cattle handling and equipment selection

Meat cutting

The state of wildlife in Texas

The best offense is a good defense.

Maximize the performance of your team’s players by optimizing environmental conditions. Learn how in these valuable conversations:

Easier Than You Think: Mesquite Control Options for the Future will highlight how digital technologies and advanced herbicide solutions can help you better plan mesquite control.

Brush Control and Risk Management: What You Need to Know will examine chemical brush management practices and the associated risks.

The Art of Grazing: The Herd Underground will look at soil carbon storage and detail how ecosystems services markets are organized and used in ranching.

Our weather outlook will feature meteorological predictions and explore how you can best prepare for predicted forecasts.

Score more touchdowns by focusing on increased profit.

To put one in the win column, you need to reduce inputs while increasing outputs. At this year’s convention, you’ll learn how through the following presentations:

Good News and Bad News: The Intersection of Health, Risk and Opportunity in Weaned Calves will help you learn proven management principles as well as innovative approaches to mitigate risks and add value to weaned calves.

2020 Calf Prices: How to Use Data to Increase Calf Value will analyze 6,800 lots and 800,000 head of calves to see what buyers rewarded cattle raisers for, as well as what discounts were applied.

Local Meat Production: A Direct-to-Consumer Beef Panel will provide firsthand knowledge from those involved in locally owned and operated packing plants, plus discuss the laws surrounding this marketing opportunity for ranchers.

Taking Part in the Feeder Calf Revolution will discuss the way we market feeder cattle where genetic merit is including in the pricing equation for commercial cattle.

What Happened to Cattle Health? will set you up for increased profit by managing calf health and minimizing death loss.

Holtz says he never learned anything by talking. Instead, he learns by asking questions, and you’ll have ample opportunity to ask questions to all the program speakers. But you won’t win the game by sitting on the sideline. His famous quote, “Life is 10% what happens to you, and 90% how you respond to it,” encouraged his players to get focused on themselves, work on the things under their control and to author their own destiny.

Take action for your operation and for the good of the beef industry and register for the 2021 Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo. Online registration is available through July 21, but be sure to sign up by July 14 for discounted pricing. After July 21, registration will be available on-site only.

-Lisa

Lisa Bryant is a freelance writer from Ada, Oklahoma.