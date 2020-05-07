Support your TSCRA Special Rangers and get a shipment of pipe!

Looking for pipe? We’ve got it! When the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Special Ranger Silent Auction was also put on hold. However, some of the items generously donated for the auction can’t wait until the rescheduled convention slot in September. One such item is a load of pipe that has to be moved out of the yard this summer.

Up for sale is 229 joints: 31.5 feet each of 2 7/8 L80 tubing in Midland. Freight cost will be on the buyer at approximately $3.50 per loaded mile. The price is $8000 for the load, which is about $1.10 per foot, plus freight. All funds will go to the TSCRA Special Ranger Foundation.

The purchase will not be tax deductible, although the purchaser should be able to deduct with regular farm and ranch materials.

If you’re interested in purchase or have questions, please contact Scott Williamson, executive director, law enforcement, brand and inspection services, at swilliamson@tscra.org or (817) 332-7064, extension 112.

The Special Ranger Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, opens tax-deductible gifting to the special rangers, ensuring high-quality training and equipment that will provide these peace officers with cutting edge investigative tools.

Your 2019 support started the special rangers on a new path, but there is much more to accomplish. In 2020, the special rangers need to purchase additional radios, crime scene investigation kits, electronic investigative programs, and updated vehicle and training equipment. Special rangers are required to obtain continuing education, which is customized to their specific investigative and safety needs. This training and its required travel and accommodations come at a high cost, solely dependent on the silent auction and funds donated to the Special Ranger Foundation.

Special rangers do not receive federal, state or local funding, nor does the TSCRA budget provide any equipment or training. Your support is essential to their continued operation and to help maintain the excellent level of protection and assistance the TSCRA Special Rangers are known for.