Strategies for reducing forage shortages

Livestock market complications that reduce the ability to sell calves can cause unexpected forage demands. Droughts can compound the problem leading to forage deficiencies. Forage shortages can cause poor animal performance, overgrazed and degraded pastures, and increased expenses. The Natural Resources Conservation Service can help you implement strategies to minimize forage deficiencies on your operation, if you plan ahead. Read more at farmers.gov…